PS5 restock: GAME stock live – get a PlayStation 5 now

GAME PlayStation 5 stock is now live. Anyone looking for a PS5 console should head to GAME's website to get one while stock lasts. The retailer is known for having more stock than most, so take advantage now.

This is the third restock of the month from GAME, hopefully, a good sign that the retailer is receiving PS5 stock on a more regular basis again. This looks to be a bundles-only drop, however, we will update this piece once we have more information.

Additional add-ons include an extra DualSense controller and a number of the top games for the system, including Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7 and. Ghost of Tsushima. Those that opt for Priority Insured delivery will receive their console by March 25th, just in time for the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo. All other orders will be shipped by March 30th, 2022.



Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and the aforementioned Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is set to launch tomorrow.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. The current wait time for the queue we are in states 15 minutes, so a little better than average. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up.