Forget the iPhone, this phone charges wirelessly by LASER

Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled its latest patent – and it’s not a new phone. Rather, it’s a brand new technology that could completely change the way we use our phones: laser charging.

According to Huawei’s plans, charging phones by cable, or even placing a phone on a wireless charging pad, could soon be a thing of the past. Its technology, which is currently in development, will be able to charge multiple phones at once.

It would work via a laser charging module, that would be installed discreetly into a room. That module would then be capable of charging multiple devices within its range by transmitting safe and invisible lasers.

The video below from Huawei shows how it will work:

Talking to Android Authority , Huawei revealed a little more detail about its upcoming technology. The laser won’t just charge any phone; you’ll need to have a specific sensor within your handset. So an iPhone won’t be affected by the lasers, for example, but a brand new Huawei device that supports the technology will receive them and will charge automatically.

It’s sort of like solar power – compatible phones will gather the signals from the laser module and stay charged.

It could be a game-changer for phone charging: imagine never needing to grab a cable, or worry about forgetting to put your handset on charge before going to sleep.

We can also see the technology being something installed in public places, like workplaces, restaurants and coffee shops, so that your phone can charge itself while you’re going about your day. It could mean you can constantly use your handset without worrying about draining the battery. For power-intensive activities, like gaming or streaming video, that’s a huge deal.

The technology is still some time away, however. Huawei reckons we’ll see phones with laser charging capability in two to three generations, so realistically, it will roll out in Huawei-produced handsets in around three years.

Other manufacturers, like Samsung and OnePlus, are likely to follow suit shortly after, providing the tech is a success. We’re excited to see what happens with Huawei’s patent, as it could mark a whole new era in mobile device charging.

Source: Android Authority