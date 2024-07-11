Forget pricey installation costs – Era's smart lock can fit on any door in under an hour

QUICK SUMMARY Era has announced the launch of its new smart lock, the Era Protect Smart Universal Door Handle. It's incredibly simple to install and is compatible with most PVCu, composite, aluminium and timber doors. Available in Matte Black, Polished Chrome and Satin Chrome, it's available to buy for £309 on Era's website.

Despite more and more smart home gadgets making their way into people's homes, the best smart locks always seemed to be overlooked. This isn't entirely surprising, especially due to many models having a tricky installation process and steep price point, but it's still a common impression.

Recently, brands have aimed to combat this issue by launching smart locks that are a lot simpler to get going. The Philips 3000 series Retrofit and Securaki Smart Lock are two examples, both featuring a simple installation and wide fitting compatibility. Era's latest model, the Era Protect Smart Universal Door Handle, has now joined the ranks.

(Image credit: Era)

Easily fitted to most PVCu, composite, aluminium and timber doors, the Smart Universal Door Handle provides personalised access through an advanced fingerprint panel, encrypted key cards and geolocation technology. Once inside, users can simply lift to lock, as with any multi lock door handle.

The lock itself is battery powered, removing the need for an electrician or locksmith. Installation is straightforward and can be completed in under 60 minutes, and there’s a voice assistant for set up and operation notifications as well.

The Era app allows users to control, track and revoke access from anywhere in the world, as long as there's a WiFi connection. There's also a Smart Report feature which provides valuable insights into the home’s security activity and system performance.

Available in Matte Black, Polished Chrome and Satin Chrome, the Era Protect Smart Universal Door Handle is available for £309 on Era's website.

