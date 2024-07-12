Forget Amazon Prime Day – MacBook Air now at lowest-ever price at Walmart

Who says the best MacBooks have to be expensive? The super-sleek, super-powerful M1 MacBook Air is now down to its lowest price ever over at Walmart – yours for just $649 (down from its previous low of $699 – which was even a bargain at the time!).

View the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air deal here

Even with all the great deals happening over at Amazon Prime Day 2024 – which officially kicks off next week, from 16 to 17 July – you're going to struggle to find better value for an Apple laptop at the moment. Especially one with an Apple silicon chip under the hood.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch: was $699, now $649 at Walmart As well as the speedy M1 chip powering this MacBook Air, you've got 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – perfect for most everyday computing tasks. Your color choices are Space Gray, Gold, and Silver. It's not the latest and greatest MacBook Air, but it's still very capable indeed – especially at this low a price.

Apple has revolutionized its laptops and desktops with the introduction of its own chipsets, and the M1-powered MacBook Air helped usher in the new era of top-tier performance married with exceptional battery life on the go (first arriving in 2020).

And let's not forget the looks of this MacBook either: the Air has always been about ultra-lightweight computing, and that's once again the case here. It's a stunning-looking device, compact and very portable, with no on-board fan so it runs completely silent.

In our M1 MacBook Air review – where we awarded the laptop a full 5-stars and Platinum Award badge – we said that it was the best laptop for most people. That has changed since newer models have come out, but this is still a fantastic piece of hardware – and quite likely still the best for many at this asking price!

With its new lowest-ever price at Walmart, you've got even more reason to pick one up. You won't be disappointed with its capabilities, and you'll have access to all the latest features of macOS too. So Amazon can move aside, with a promotion this quality from Walmart.