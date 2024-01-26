Ford shows off its new infotainment system in the Lincoln Nautilus, complete with 48-inch panoramic display

Ford took the wraps off its gargantuan, Lincoln-badged Nautilus last year, premiering what it referred to as a "midsized premium SUV". The model, which can only be described as 'massive' anywhere outside the US, will commence deliveries imminently, but more details have recently surfaced of its next generation infotainment system, which is likely to feature on slightly less opulent Ford models in the near future.

Dubbed the Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience, the Android-based operating system allows for numerous popular apps to be downloaded and used on the various displays. This includes things like Waze, YouTube and Spotify.

Of course, both Android and iPhone users can plug in a smartphone and mirror the device, but Ford’s plan is to offer more on its digital ecosystem. When parked, the enormous 48-inch panoramic screen in the Lincoln Nautilus transforms into a drive-in cinema, able to stream HD content from YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and more.

(Image credit: Ford/Lincoln)

Similarly, it's possible to hook up Bluetooth controllers and game when stationary, with Ford announcing that the title Asphalt Nitro 2 is exclusive to its system. If racing games aren't your thing, the company says a "growing list" of titles is available from Google Play.

Video conferencing can also take place, although Ford claims the occupants can only join with audio for now. Although the video stream of fellow workmates can be shown on the vehicle’s numerous displays.

"The system is capable of more than five-times faster main processing, nearly 14-times faster graphics processing and features four-times the memory and eight-times the storage compared to today's Ford and Lincoln in-vehicle infotainment system.

(Image credit: Ford/Lincoln)

"It's designed to enable more new apps and services in the future thanks to over-the-air software update capability, including 5G wireless technology," Ford says.

Fast, highly customisable and impressively massive, the sweeping panoramic screen is currently a Lincoln Nautilus exclusive, but a press release from Ford asked customers to "stay tuned" for the first Ford Digital Experience integration, hinting that it is likely coming to be introduced in more Blue Oval vehicles in the near future.