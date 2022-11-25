Fitbit Versa 4 drops to lowest price ever at Amazon's Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you've been hoping to grab a top fitness smartwatch on sale this Black Friday, Amazon just dropped by far the best offer you'll find. The Fitbit Versa 4 just dropped to it's lowest price ever, making this the perfect time to grab a new fitness watch on sale cheap.

Normally running at $230, Amazon's Black Friday deal drops 35% off and brings the Fitbit Versa 4 down to just $149.99 (opens in new tab) – the cheapest price it's ever been at! An incredible price for a watch of this caliber, the Fitbit Versa 4 is every fitness lovers dream when it comes to a smartwatch

Check out the Fitbit Versa 4 Black Friday deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Versa 4's simple design shouldn't fool you, it's got plenty of versatility packed into it with with a multi-path heart rate sensor, built-in speaker and microphone, Alexa support, and much more. With over 40 sport modes to track various activities as well, it's an excellent all-in-one fitness watch at an incredible price right now.

Our Fitbit Versa 4 review (opens in new tab) does have some gripes to share, however, as it does have some issues to contend with. Most of which have to do with some missing features, however, recent updates have correct some of these and if you're someone who just needs a solid fitness watch cheap, won't cause too many issues.