First scratch 'n' sniff app released by Gordon Ramsay

Mobile applications enter scratch 'n' sniff era with Seriously Good app

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and Comic Relief, creators of the range of Seriously Good cooking sauces have unveiled the world's first scratch 'n' sniff smartphone app.

Having joined forces with leading olfactory and technological experts, the iScratchiSniff app marks a breakthrough in mobile applications and opens the door to a bevy of future, user immersive cooking and gaming applications.

Featuring a number of the UK's favourite dishes crafted using the range of Seriously Good sauces, from Spaghetti Bolognese to Herby Chicken via Lamb Korma, the revolutionary app allows users to odorously sample dishes before splashing out on the luxury sauces.

Having help in the breakthrough of the first scratch 'n' sniff app, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology at the Royal College, Dr Mal Odorous said: “Research shows that when pleasant food odours are inhaled before mealtimes, the body responds with a physiological desire for that very meal – it's fascinating!”

He added: “This new app combines cutting edge technology with the findings of my research to deliver a simple solution to the age-old problem of 'what's for dinner tonight?' Wonder no more shoppers, because now there's an app for that!”

