The first MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal is here! Save £50 in its first-ever discount at Amazon

This is one of the best Apple Black Friday deals of the year, even though it's not the biggest discount, because it's on the amazing new MacBook Air with M1 processor, which has only been out for a week!
•
Buy Apple MacBook Air with M1 | Now £949 | Was £999 | Save £50 at Amazon UK Already sold out – see the best prices on all MacBook Airs below.
This machine uses Apple's new processor, which is incredibly powerful – as powerful as the high-end chip used in 16-inch MacBook Pros – yet the MacBook Air is totally silent and fanless, remains cool, and is a fraction of the price of those machines.
Compared to previous MacBook Airs, it's between two and three times as fast, depending on what you're doing – either way, it's a massive leap forward. It comes on as quickly as an iPhone, and also offers a whopping 18 hours of battery life in real-world use, so you'll barely have to plug it in.
It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far not because it's a huge discount, but because it's on an extremely hot product we didn't expect to see any kind of discount on at all.
Apple MacBook Air M1, 256GB | Was £999 | Now £949 | Save £50 at Amazon UK Sold out already!
It's only been out a week, but you can already save £50 on the brand-new MacBook Air! This machine is incredible, offering similar performance to high-end pro machines, but in a silent, fanless design. It has 8GB of RAM, powerful 7-core Apple graphics, and a sharp 2560x1600 screen with a wide P3 colour gamut.View Deal
There are also discounts on the Intel-powered MacBook Air from earlier this year, but they're not very big, and given the huge jump in power and battery life on the new machine, we'd recommend buying this one unless you simply have to spend the minimum amount possible.
