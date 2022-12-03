First images of the DJI Mini 3 have leaked… and it looks awesome

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tweets from a source that has proved reliable in the past, @DealsDrone (opens in new tab), have this week leaked visuals of the DJI Mini 3, a new compact drone with a gimbal-stabilized camera that we’re now expecting to see hover over the horizon imminently.

The new release from the Chinese drone specialists, manufacturers of the best drones (opens in new tab) on the market today, would come fresh on the heels of the DJI Mavic 3 Classic (opens in new tab), which was launched last month, and it’s expected to essentially replace the DJI Mini 2 (opens in new tab), now more than two years old.

However, as is also logical, the new drone appears to share more DNA with the DJI Mini 3 Pro (opens in new tab), which arrived in May 2022. Indeed, if the leaked graphics are legit (as they appear to be) the DJI Mini 3 seems to have the exact same chassis as the DJI Mini 3 Pro (pictured above and below).

(Image credit: DJI)

So, what are the key differences? The quick answer to that question is, weight and price point - both of which are expected to be significantly lower.

Just like the Pro, the DJI Mini 3 looks lean and mean and will almost certainly weigh less than 250g, making it a great beginner drone for pilots still earning their wings with a camera drone.

However, there is a clear difference in the profile of the the DJI Mini 3 around the excellent camera gimbal (opens in new tab), which indicates that it will not have the front-facing obstacle sensors that feature on its Pro bro.

Presumably this will keep both the weight and the cost down, although it will still likely be a premium product and we don’t expect it to fly straight into the budget drone (opens in new tab) zone.

The actual price point will depend largely on the quality of the camera, and if - as suggested by the images leaked this week are to be believed - it shares the same camera as the DJI Mini 3 Pro, then it will be big upgrade on its predecessor the DJI Mini 2.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro boasts a 1/1.3-inch sensor (up from the 1/2.3-inch type sensor on the DJI Mini 2) for far better image quality. The Mini 3 Pro offers 48Mp images in raw or JPEG format as well as 12MP images, and can shoot 4K (3840×2160), 2.7K (2720×1530) or Full-HD (1920x1080) video at up to 60p or 1920x1080 video in Slow Motion mode at up to 120p.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro, has an RRP (with no remote controller) of £639 GBP / $669 USD / $989 AUD.

Watch this space for a review of the highly expected DJI Mini 3 from our expert testers very soon.