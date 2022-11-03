New DJI Mavic 3 Classic takes to the skies

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Earlier this year we saw the release of the super impressive DJI Mini 3 Pro, which we love for its compact combination of high-end content capture capability and ease of operation, but this week the world’s leading drone manufacturer has raised the bar yet again with the launch of the DJI Mavic 3 Classic (opens in new tab).

Rumours and leaks have been sloshing around the twitterverse for a few weeks, but now we can tell you exactly what the DJI Mavic 3 Classic offers, and why it is set to fly straight into the pantheon of the best drones on the market.

(Image credit: DJI)

As expected, the new model is essentially a version of the DJI Mavic 3, minus the telephoto lens on its Four Thirds camera, which has been culled so DJI can drop the price point into a more affordable bracket.

So does this put the DJI Mavic 3 Classic in the company of the best cheap drones out there? Well, no, not really. This remains a premium priced product, with a pre-order price of £1,309 in the UK, $1,469 in the US and $2,299 in Australia as a stand-alone product. You can also pair it with the ace DJI RC Controller for £1,529 (UK) $1,749 (US) and $2,599 (AU). Still, if you’re not overly worried about the lack of a telephoto lens, this does represent a serious saving on the DJI Mavic 3, which has a pricetag of £1,879 (UK), $2,199 (US) $3,099 (AU).

(Image credit: DJI)

So what do you get for your money? The short answer is plenty. Offering the same in-flight stability of the DJI Mavic 3 it also boasts the same 20MP Four Thirds CMOS Hasselblad camera, which is absolutely sensational (the best on any consumer drone out there, shooting 5.1K/50p, 4K/60p and 1080p/60p video), plus O3+ transmission and 46-minute flight time.

With an equivalent focal length of 24mm, exposure and aperture (f/2.8-f/11) can be adjusted during flight, and you can record stunning slow-mo footage - with 4K/120p and 1080p/200p options. It also boasts superb low-light and nighttime settings.

With omnidirectional obstacle sensors and cruise control options the flight-friendly features are present too, making this a cracking drone for both new and highly experienced pilots.

If you’re based in Europe (including UK), it’s worth noting that the DJI Mavic 3 Classic carries the CE C1 label, making it compatible with new drone laws that will come into force on 31 December 2023, so you will still be a able to pilot the drone in the A1 Open Category in the new year. (Before making any purchase it’s worth brushing up on the latest drone regulations.)

Watch this space for our full review of the new DJI Mavic 3 Classic, coming soon.