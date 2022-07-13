Fire TV Stick Lite price now just £12.99 in cheapest ever Prime Day deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Fire TV Stick Lite has just fallen to its lowest ever price point thanks to a better than half price 57% Amazon Prime Day price cut.

View the Fire TV Stick Lite deal directly at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thanks to one of the very best Prime Day deals we've seen in 2022, Amazon has its Fire TV Stick Lite available right now for £12.99.

We're huge fans of the Fire TV Stick range here at T3, and with the Fire TV Stick Lite you get the easiest, smartest access to the very best streaming service apps available, such as Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, YouTube and more.

Simply plug the Fire TV Stick Lite into any TV or monitor with a HDMI port and you're ready to go - just sign into your subscribed accounts and kick back and enjoy.

And, thanks to the Fire TV Stick Lite coming with Amazon Alexa built in to its voice remote, you can search for and request shows, movies and services just with the power of your voice, too.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite: was £29.99, now £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is officially the lowest price the Fire TV Stick Lite has ever been thanks to a 57% Prime Day price cut. Fire TV Stick Lite grants easy access to the best streaming service apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and much more on any display with a HDMI port. Now £12.99.

Music lovers will also enjoy the Fire TV Stick Lite as it also allows easy access to music streaming services such as Amazon Music and Spotify.

The Fire TV Stick Lite delivers Full HD 1080p picture quality, too, and this latest model comes with 50% more power than the previous Fire TV Stick release, meaning performance is rapid.

It's plug and play, too, meaning that even the most tech illiterate can easily install and use it.

At £12.99, the price of just three cups of coffee on the high-street, this product delivers an incredible amount of value. Available now in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.