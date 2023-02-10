Ferrari and Montblanc team up for supercar-inspired titanium pen

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for the ultimate luxury fountain pen, this new collaboration between Montblanc and Ferrari might just be it.

Called the Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3, the pen was inspired by the latest member of the supercar maker's Icona range, the SP3 Daytona. The car’s slatted rear, itself inspired by the Ferrari 250 P5 concept of the 1960s, is replicated on the forepart and barrel of the pen.

Both the cap and barrel are made from lightweight titanium – a material rarely used by Montblanc – and the angle of the cap is designed to mimic the nose of the Ferrari Daytona SP3

(Image credit: Montblanc)

“While a writing instrument has a completely different function and construction to a car, our aim was to create a writing instrument that perfectly aligned with the philosophy and design language of the Prancing Horse, even before its technical qualities were revealed," Montblanc CES Nicolas Baretzki said, adding: "...we have defined a new family of writing instruments that seamlessly merge both Ferrari and Montblanc identities, pushing boundaries of design and innovation within our respective industries."

The SP3 from which the pen is inspired is part of Ferrari’s ultra-exclusive Icona series. Limited to 599 examples (as is the pen), the Daytona SP3 gets its name from the 1967 24 hours of Daytona, where Ferrari finished first, second and third.

Montblanc has used solid white gold for the nib of the Ferrari Stilema SP3, handmade during a 30-step process and attached to a newly designed ink filling mechanism. That mechanism, also made from white gold, is “hidden beneath a red, semi-transparent blade slashing through the titanium barrel,” Montblanc says.

‘SP3’ is engraved on the nib, while the Ferrari prancing horse logo appears on the cap.

(Image credit: Montblanc)

Flavio Manzomi, Ferrari’s chief design officer, said: “It was a fascinating design challenge to translate the proportions and fluidity of the Daytona SP3, ideally contoured for dynamic performance and incredible speeds, to a writing instrument without sacrificing on the quality of the writing experience. Our focus was not only on fluidity of the form but also of function, emphasising the exceptional sensation of holding a high-calibre fountain pen.”

This is the second time Ferrari and Montblanc have worked together, having previously offered an Enzo Ferrari-themed rollerball and fountain pen set as part of Montblanc’s Great Characters collection.