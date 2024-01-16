FENDI x Devialet portable speaker is as fashionable as it is fearsome

The collaboration represents the first foray into fashion for Devialet

The Fendi x Devialet collection
(Image credit: Devialet)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
When it comes to high end audio products, few brands have the credentials of Devialet. I tested their Devialet Gemini II earbuds last year and was blown away with the sound quality on offer.

The brand go far beyond just wireless earbuds, though. In fact, their credentials extend to things like portable speakers and soundbars, which are areas where more people will probably have heard of them. 

Now, Devialet has teamed up with fashion house FENDI to produce a range of branded Devialet Mania speakers. The range was displayed alongside new looks on the catwalk as FENDI showed off their Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection in Milan on Saturday.

That speaker is already a firm favourite of the team here at T3. In fact, our Tech Editor was bowled over when he reviewed it, enjoying its bass-heavy, authoritative sound enough for it to earn a four star rating.

Now, that classy sounding unit has had a makeover. The units are shown covered in the iconic FENDI print, with their logo printed onto the front face. The carry strap appears to have been crafted from a lovely brown leather, too.

It's not the first special edition the speaker has seen. Devialet routinely collaborate with Opéra de Paris to craft extra-luxury variants of their devices. The Mania they do is gold plated in the rim of the speaker, for example.

Still, this one is a little different. It's the first one which has been covered in a different material, giving the whole thing a very different appearance.

There are said to be two different finishes on offer. That's a brown and tobacco colour with gold accents, as well as a grey and black finish with silver accents.

Those are said to be coming this Summer, though there is no confirmation of exactly when. There is also no word on pricing, though expect it to be more costly than the standard variants. If I had to hazard a guess, I'd expect it to be closer to £1,500 than the circa £1,000 of the main range.

