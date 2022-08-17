Father's Day gift guide 2022: top prezzies to get dad this year

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Father’s Day is just around the corner (once again) and whilst he might say he doesn’t want anything, trust us, he certainly does!

Our dads (or father figures) play a pretty important role in our lives. Whether they be stepdads, grandads, uncles or simply your old man, finding a great gift to show them how special they are goes a long way. But, gone are the days of jocks and socks. These days, our dads deserve something cooler, something useful or something they just weren’t expecting.

So if you’ve drawn a blank and can’t think of a great way to spoil the man of the house, then our Father’s Day gift guide is here to help.

Whether dad is hands-on, a tech whiz, into fitness, loves to be spoiled or has everything under the sun, we’ve scoured some awesome gift ideas that even the fussiest of fathers is sure to love.

No matter what your goal is to get dad this year, we got you covered with these great finds below.

When is Father’s Day?

This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, September 4, so time is running out to find the perfect gift. Check out our gift guide to spark some ideas on something that’ll knock his socks off.

If you find that nothing on our list is tickling your fancy, then you could check out the retailers below as they might have something else dad might prefer. You still have a little time to select something online and have it delivered on time to have it wrapped and ready. Note that some retailers might charge a delivery fee, while it might be free for others, depending on the item you decide to purchase.

Amazon Australia (opens in new tab) : anything and everything from gadgets to apparel

anything and everything from gadgets to apparel Rebel Sport (opens in new tab) : activewear and footwear

: activewear and footwear Chemist Warehouse (opens in new tab) : supplements, personal care and more

: supplements, personal care and more Catch (opens in new tab) : all the latest tech for cheap

: all the latest tech for cheap eBay (opens in new tab) : grab bargains on the best audio and technology

: grab bargains on the best audio and technology Myer (opens in new tab) : save on appliances, homewares and much more

: save on appliances, homewares and much more Sunglass Hut (opens in new tab) : take your pick from a range of styles

: take your pick from a range of styles Booktopia (opens in new tab) : ereaders and ebooks from any genre

ereaders and ebooks from any genre The Shaver Shop (opens in new tab) : the best beard groomers for dad

: the best beard groomers for dad Stuff: ditch the boring for unique stuff dad will love

Father’s Day Best Gifts for Dad 2022

Philips OneBlade Pro

(Image credit: Philips)

A dapper dad is a happy dad, so what better way to spoil him this Father’s Day than with a tool that can trim, edge and shave his way to happiness. The Philips OneBlade Pro offers a really close shave, is fully waterproof and runs for an impressive 90 minutes on a one hour charge.



Featuring a large mach 3-style blade instead of the old-school cutting comb, you can rest assured dad’s face will be schmicker than ever. And what could be better than his ability to use it in the shower so there’s no mess around the bathroom sink? It’s a win-win all round.

Read our Philips OneBlade Pro review

Garmin Forerunner 255S

(Image credit: Garmin)

For a dad who loves gadgets and being active, this is the ultimate smartwatch. The Forerunner 255S packs a punch. One of the smallest full-featured triathlon watches on the market, it boasts a new heart rate sensor, triathlon support and a GPS chip.



The Garmin Forerunner 255S has an impressive seven-day battery life and a customisable layout with six data fields to track everything you want as you exercise. A great way to spoil the ‘fit dad’, this one is sure to impress on his special day.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses

(Image credit: Ray-Ban)

A timeless classic, these will suit dads of any style. According to the manufacturer, Clubmasters are inspired by the 1950s and have been worn by "cultural intellectuals – those who lead the changed tomorrow". So your old man will be in pretty good company while rocking his pair.

Ray Ban (opens in new tab) offers a huge selection in a range of colours and alterations on the original. They also come polarised, giving dad that added layer of eye protection.

If you can't find what you're after for the right price with Ray-Ban, check out Sunglass Hut (opens in new tab) who also stock a heap of other classic lenses any dad would be proud to rock.

Weber Baby Q LPG

(Image credit: Weber)

What dad doesn’t love to barbecue? Not many would be the answer, and with the Weber Baby Q, dad will have his very own little grill in his hot hands to cook himself and the fam their favourite cut this coming Father’s Day.



In a slick black shade, the Baby Q is loaded with features, yet is compact enough to pack up and take with him fishing, camping or to a mate’s place. The dome lid closure allows for optimal cooking, letting heat circulate for even better flavour than your regular flat top barbie. Together with a drip tray for fuss-free cleaning, this is a great way straight to dad’s heart.

Apple AirTag

(Image credit: Apple)

If dad wanders around the house constantly looking for his keys, wallet, headphones or any other important item, then this is sure to knock his socks off this Father’s Day.



To use the Apple AirTag, simply attach the tiny device to any object and dad can activate the sounds on it to find out where “someone else” has placed his missing item. The battery lasts for one year, and the device is water and dust resistant too.

So if dad is an Apple fiend – yes, this little button only works with an iPhone or iPad – then this one could be just what the doctor ordered. In fact, if dad travels a lot for work and is always worried about lost luggage, one in the suitcase will do the trick.



Read our full Apple AirTag review

Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa pod coffee machine

(Image credit: Lavazza)

Does dad like to start his day with a shot of caffeine? Then perhaps spoil him by getting him a machine that makes him a great cuppa each day. The Desèa looks a little stocky, but it comes with a milk frother and a 1.1L water tank. More importantly, it requires very little input from the user to, well, use.

Unlike its smaller and cheaper Lavazza A Modo Mio cousins, the Desèa makes not just a shot (or more) of espresso, but can whip up a cappuccino, macchiato or latte too – just let dad know he needs to use the provided milk jug in place of his espresso cup. It’s all done with just a push of a button, even the heating of the milk! Easy!

The machine is just 14.5cm wide, so won’t really take up a lot of space on the kitchen counter, and yet it can store up to 10 spent pods before needing to be cleaned out. There are plenty of Lavazza A Modo Mio capsules to choose from too. No wonder it’s one of our top picks for the best pod coffee machine around.

Philips Hue Smart Plug

(Image credit: Signify)

If dad’s been talking about a “smart” home but hasn’t quite figured out where to get started, lend him a hand and get him a smart plug. Signify, the makers of the Philips Hue range of smart lights, now also has a smart plug that can make any ol’ lamp in the house a ‘smart’ one by adding voice assistant support.

It can be used via Bluetooth, but for full functionality, it’s best used with a Hue Bridge. All it needs to get started is a wall socket and the Philips Hue Bluetooth app… just get dad to follow the setup instructions on said app. It’s easy and takes just minutes. Plug in the non-smart lamp into the Philips Hue and, voila, it can be scheduled to go on or off at particular times, or even yelled at to turn on. It works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.