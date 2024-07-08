Ecoflow portable power station is half off in the early Prime Day sale

If you're taking stock for your camping trips for the summer, you should make sure you have a portable power station on your list. These battery units have enough juice to keep your fridge, speakers or laptops charged for days on end. Plus, you can often daisy chain them or plug in a solar panel for more power.

The EcoFlow Delta range includes four models, starting with the Delta 2. It provides 1kWh of storage and can be paired with a second Delta 2 or a Delta 2 Max battery for up to 3kWh. It will provide 1800W so it can even cope with high power devices like fridges and portable AC.

The Delta 2 Solar Generators plug directly into the power station and provide from 110W to 400W of power directly from the sun. That means you can stay off the grid for even longer.

Right now, Amazon is offering a massive 50% off the Delta 2 unit, taking it down to just $499. You can also get the Delta 2 with a 220W solar panel with 49% off, at just $849. It's the best early Prime Day deal I've seen so far. Be quick though, as this is a limited time deal, with 37% already claimed (at time of writing).

Ecoflow Delta 2: now $499 at Amazon (was $999)

The Delta 2 is an excellent portable power station that will keep all your electrics powered while you're off the grid.

Ecoflow Delta 2 + 220W Solar: now $849 at Amazon (was $1649)

Add the 220W solar generator to keep your Delta 2 topped up by the sun.