Early Prime Day Deal: Get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine (and 50 free capsules) for just £59!

There's simply nothing better than a smooth cup of coffee in the morning. It tastes good and gives you a kick of energy - what more could you want? There's also nothing better than making that smooth cup of coffee with just a quick click of a button.

We love coffee machines here at T3 (check out our 2023 guide for the best pod coffee machines you can buy!) which is why we got extremely excited at this offer. As an early Amazon Prime Day deal, Nespresso have reduced their Vertuo Pop coffee machines to just £59! That's a huge saving of 41%!

You won't believe it, but it gets even better. Nespresso will also give any Vertuo customer 50 free coffee machine pods. Keep reading to find out how you can claim them.

Before we begin, we recently spoke to James Wise (an actual coffee expert!) who shared his top tips for achieving barista quality coffee at home. The Nespresso Vertuo machines come highly recommended by James!

What is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop?

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop works exclusively with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, offering a range of over 30 capsules including iced and flavoured, producing velvety crema of barista quality.

There are currently 4 colours available in the early Prime Day deal (Liquorice Black, Mango Yellow, Aqua Mint and Coconut White) but we know the machine also comes in Pacific Blue and Spicy Red. We will keep an eye on these colours and see if they are added to the deal over the next few days.

The machine brews different coffee sizes as well! These include a 40ml espresso, 80ml double espresso, 150ml gran lungo and a 230ml large mug. It also includes a complimentary welcome set of 12 capsules!

It heats up quickly (in around 30 seconds) and has a simple one-button operation with patented barcode technology that reads each capsule. The machine also has automatic coffee pod ejection.

It gets even better. You can also connect your coffee machine to your smartphone using WiFi and Bluetooth smart technology for real-time updates and descaling alerts. Sounds pretty cool, right?

Well, have a look for yourself:

How to claim 50 free Vertuo machine pods

Asides from those wonderful savings on the Vertuo Pop machines, you can also claim 50 free Nespresso Vertuo machine pods! Perfect for getting started!

All you have to do is look out for an email from Amazon after you've purchased your machine, which will include a promotion code and instructions on how to claim them. This offer is available to any Nespresso Vertuo machine, so it doesn't just have to be a Vertuo Pop!

