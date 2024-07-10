Early Prime Day Beats headphone sale with up to 52% off – 3 deals I’d buy

If a new pair of headphones has long been on your wishlist, then this may be your sign to finally treat yourself. Prime Day 2024 may still be a matter of days away, but Amazon currently has some amazing early deals with up to 52% off across Beats headphones, which are renowned for their bass-heavy sound and distinctive aesthetic.

Finding and testing the best tech is what we’re all about here at T3 and many of the writers (including myself) have been privileged enough to test a lot of headphones. Below are the best Beats deals I’ve found in the early Prime Day Sale so far, as well as the top three Beats headphones I’d recommend buying.

Beats Studio 3: was $349.95, now $169 These may not be the newest Beats on the block, but if you’re looking for a quality pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones, then they shouldn’t go amiss. They have Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling which employs 'advanced algorithms to continuously monitor your listening environment so that it can block out ambient noise for a premium listening experience. You can also control your songs, volume and take call using Siri voice control. Plus you'll get 22-hour battery life and Fast Fuel which delivers 3 hours of play from a 10-minute charge. At 52% off, we take advatage while you can.

Beats Studio Buds +: was $169.95, now $129.99 Not a fan of over-ear headphones? Then the Studio Buds+ are likely to suffice and for less than $150 they’re an absolute steal. We awarded them a prestigious five stars for their beautifully rounded sound, amazing fit, and strong active noise cancellation (ANC). They also have a 50% improved battery life, in and out of case, (up to 36 hours of listening time with ANC/Transparency off). Overall, there’s very little not to like about these earbuds. They may be small, but they certainly pack a punch.

Read our five star Beats Studio+ review

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $249.95, now $199.95 If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones for the gym or running, then the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds are a great option. Plus, it’s another pair of Beats that received a cheeky five stars from us and has won not one, but three T3 awards. They’re just a great all-rounder; great sound, great fit and they’re sweat resistant and water resistant (essential for those tougher workouts). While they may not have Active Noise Cancellation like the other two headphones, we still found they blocked out external noise very well. Their listening time is also a little less (9 hours per charge and 24 hours with the charging case) which, realistically, is plenty.

