Early Black Friday deal drops Sony LinkBuds S price by over 30%

As November rolls on, the best Black Friday deals are already starting to emerge across the web with discounts on everything from audio and TV to fashion and beauty.

Every year, there are some serious savings to be made on headphones, whether you're looking for in-ears or over-ears - we've already spotted one bargain worth knowing about. Sony's popular Linkbuds S have had their price dropped by over 34% at Currys, making them only £120 to buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: £179 £119.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The Sony LinkBuds S are a pair of tiny and so very discreet noise-cancelling earbuds with fantastic build quality and big sound. You can pick them up at 34% off the original price right now!

Why you should buy the Sony LinkBuds S

Small and lightweight, the Sony LinkBuds S are a comfortable pair of in-ear headphones which thanks to the included four sizes of silicone eartips stay firmly secured in your ears.

In the Sony LinkBuds S review, we thought that the sound quality was detailed with a smooth consistency, even if it's not quite going to match up to the best true wireless earbuds like their pricier Sony WF-1000XM4 counterparts. The noise cancelling helps make the experience as well, and effectively blocks out distractions from the outside world. Plus there are 20 stages of ambient noise control to play around with too. Add to that the crystal clear call quality and they're onto a winner.

These are solid in terms of battery life, even if they're not going to win any prizes for that, offering 6 hours from each charge with ANC switched on and a total of 20 hours with the charging case. That won't last you forever but it'll get you through a couple of days.

All in all, this Sony LinkBuds S deal is a good 'un because you'll get a really reliable pair of buds for £60 less than usual, but act fast because this deal won't last long.