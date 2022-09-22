Early Black Friday Chromebook deal takes up to $300 off the HP Elite Dragonfly

Use this coupon code to take 20% off at HP

hp elite dragonfly chromebook black
(Image credit: HP)
Troy Fleming
By Troy Fleming
published

HP is offering a special coupon code now through the end of the year that takes 20% off their Elite Dragonfly Chromebook.

Starting at $1,149 (opens in new tab) for the basic Elite Dragonfly 13.5" Chromebook, using the coupon code CHROME20 at checkout can net you savings of up to $300 on select models. While the price tag on the base model starts at $1,149, this special coupon code takes a massive 20% off. That's over $200 off the base model, and even more when you look into the more premium options.

The HP Elite Dragonfly (opens in new tab), which received a solid 5 star review here at T3, combines the best of many worlds by providing an impressively powerful machine that's perfect for school use, business, and more.

The non-Chromebook version even won best laptop (opens in new tab) during the T3 Awards 2020 (opens in new tab)! Shedding Windows for a more streamlined GoogleOS experience, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook offers much of the same in terms of power and performance, albeit in a more "user-friendly" package. 

It's often referred to as one of the best Chromebooks (opens in new tab) on the market for its versatility alone, but easily ranks among one of the best student Chromebooks (opens in new tab) thanks to it's powerful hardware.

The coupon code CHROME20 is good to go until the end of the year (12.31 to be exact), so this deal will be around for awhile. That makes it a perfect early Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) worth checking out, whether it be as a gift for someone or as a new laptop for yourself.

Editor's Recommendations

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals