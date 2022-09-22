Early Black Friday Chromebook deal takes up to $300 off the HP Elite Dragonfly

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

HP is offering a special coupon code now through the end of the year that takes 20% off their Elite Dragonfly Chromebook.

Starting at $1,149 (opens in new tab) for the basic Elite Dragonfly 13.5" Chromebook, using the coupon code CHROME20 at checkout can net you savings of up to $300 on select models. While the price tag on the base model starts at $1,149, this special coupon code takes a massive 20% off. That's over $200 off the base model, and even more when you look into the more premium options.

The HP Elite Dragonfly (opens in new tab), which received a solid 5 star review here at T3, combines the best of many worlds by providing an impressively powerful machine that's perfect for school use, business, and more.

The non-Chromebook version even won best laptop (opens in new tab) during the T3 Awards 2020 (opens in new tab)! Shedding Windows for a more streamlined GoogleOS experience, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook offers much of the same in terms of power and performance, albeit in a more "user-friendly" package.

It's often referred to as one of the best Chromebooks (opens in new tab) on the market for its versatility alone, but easily ranks among one of the best student Chromebooks (opens in new tab) thanks to it's powerful hardware.

The coupon code CHROME20 is good to go until the end of the year (12.31 to be exact), so this deal will be around for awhile. That makes it a perfect early Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) worth checking out, whether it be as a gift for someone or as a new laptop for yourself.

