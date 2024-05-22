The hottest e-bike deals currently available – on Auto Trader!?

It's safe to say I was surprised to learn that Auto Trader had a dedicated electric bike marketplace during Black Friday last year. Of course, the deals weren't just on for the mega shopping event; in fact, there are a ton of Auto Trader Bikes sales going on right now.

Here are some of my favourite picks from the lot that's currently available:

As you can see, many big-ticket brands are represented (Giant, Trek, etc.), and I just had to include Moustache Friday because of the name. Orbea's bikes are also up for a steal; these are the e-MTB variety, not the recently announced city commuter.

Please note that the majority of these bikes are not available in a wide range of sizes and colours, so many of the e-bikes listed above may be sold out by the time you read this article.

The best electric bikes are all the rage right now. They can reduce commuting costs and make riding on challenging terrain (e.g. uphill) more enjoyable. I recently tried the Himiway A7 Pro and realised how nice mid-drive e-bikes can be. I love the gruelling nature of cycling, but occasionally, it's nice to have a less demanding ride.

Check out all the electric bikes on offer at Auto Trader Bikes.

