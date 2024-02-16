Dyson drops prices on its vacuum cleaners and fans – but you’ll have to be quick

This week, Dyson is running its Dyson Week sale, helping customers save up to £150 on its product portfolio, including its award-winning vacuum cleaners, fans, heaters, purifiers and hair dryers.

Dyson is offering up to £150 off across its cleaning, air treatment and hair care sections. The best deals I’ve found are on the best Dyson vacuum cleaners , including corded, cordless and upright models. The vacuums on offer aren’t the newest that Dyson have created but they still offer professional and powerful cleaning that succeeds its competitors.

The best Dyson fans have also been heavily discounted in the Dyson Week sale. The great thing about Dyson fans is that they are multifunctional, so while it’s not really the time of year that you’d want to use a fan, most fans you’ll find from Dyson also have purifying, humidifying and heating functions.

Dyson deals are pretty rare, and we don’t expect to see these type of price drops until Black Friday later in the year. As the Dyson Week sale is running for a limited time, you’ll need to be quick to get your hands on these savings. To help you decide what’s best to buy, here are the top five deals from the Dyson Week sale that are worth your time.

Get 20% off the Dyson V11 Total Clean in the Dyson Week sale. This cordless vacuum uses a Hyperdymium motor to create its powerful suction across carpets and hardwood floors. It has multiple cleaning modes to choose from and comes with plenty of accessories to tackle all areas of your home, including your stairs and hard-to-reach spots.

The Dyson Ball Animal Complete is now just £319.99 at Dyson. This upright corded vacuum has a Motorbar cleaner head that’s specifically engineered for pets. It gets deep into carpets to pick up hair before automatically de-tangles itself to keep the brush head clear and long-lasting.

Save £150 on the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact in the Dyson Week sale. One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this handy gadget purifies and humidifies entire rooms at a time, and its HEPA 13 filter captures 99.95% of pollutants. It also gives out a cooling breeze so it can be used as a purifier, humidifier and fan in one.

Now with £130, the Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is Dyson’s most powerful and quietest air purifier to date. It has an impressive airflow that spreads up to 100m, so it’s suited for bigger homes and spaces. For more details, read our 5-star Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde review .