Dyson deals! There's £100 off both the Dyson V8 and the V11 Absolute

This Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum deal makes an already good cleaning machine even more appealing. Why? Well, this model comes without cables for starters, which means freedom to clean where and when you want. It’s also packed with innovative features alongside that funky design. But mainly because you reap a saving of £100.

Dyson’s V8 model is ideally suited to a range of surfaces, from carpets to hard floors and all points in-between. It’s been designed to capture allergens as well as being optimised to take on the worst pet hair scenarios known to man. A lithium-ion battery and direct drive cleaning head means it’s not only got power, but it can also stay on for longer. Up to 40 minutes in fact. And, being a Dyson, it’s able to get into every corner and crevice where dust, debris and detritus lurks.

When you're done with the cleaning duties this Dyson has the benefit of a docking station and that means it’s out of the way. Better still, the unit will get a full recharge, so it’s ready to go again when you are.

The innovative radial cleaning means it’s really efficient at picking up dirt, but the real plus point is the fact that the bin can be emptied in a flash and without getting dirty yourself. Add it all together and you’ve got one of the best Dysons out there. More recent models may have increased power, but this one's compact size make it the most versatile cordless vac you can buy, switching effortlessly from floor cleaning to handheld duties.