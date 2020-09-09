Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum now 20% off and under £300!

There’s no better way to take on dust and dirt than with a Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum deal. While frothing about the £70 saving you’ve just made! This is a brilliant machine if you’re tired of tangled cables and want the freedom to vacuum wherever you want. It’s got the same power as a corded model, but the big difference is the absence of cables.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal| £279.99 | Save £70 at eBay

The Dyson Cyclone V10 keeps going, with up to 60 minutes of runtime, which is more than enough to get a good chunk of vacuuming done. In fact, it’s probably more than you’ll ever need. Charge time is only 2 hours just in case you fancy going around again.

Alongside the cordless appeal there are a host of other cool features too. The Dyson Cyclone V10 can be instantly transformed into a handheld number, for vacuuming the car or tackling really awkward places around the home. Three power modes take care of all surface scenarios.

The Direct Drive really gets the dust up, particularly on thick carpets and those hard-to-get-at locations that we all have to deal with. There’s a Soft Roller Cleaner too, which has been tailored to remove dust and debris from hard floors, without scratching.

We love the ‘point and shoot’ bin emptying mechanism, which eradicates the hassle of getting crud from the Dyson into the trash. When you’re done with cleaning the stick design can be mounted into its dock, out of sight and out of mind.

The award-winning Dyson (Which? Best Buy 2019) comes complete with a collection of Dyson attachments too, all of which will help you spruce up each and every room without breaking into a sweat. These include an awesome combination tool, crevice attachment, soft dusting brush and even a mini motorised accessory for probing deep into dirty corners. It’s cordless cleaning heaven!

Best chordless vacuum cleaner

