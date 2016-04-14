Drone racing gets ready to go mainstream as its heads to ESPN

After investing in the ever-growing eSports market, American sports broadCaster ESPN is now taking on a equally new and expanding niche - drone racing. In fact, the firm has signed a multi-year deal that will see multiple events covered, starting with US National Championships this summer.

The deal is a partnership with the International Drone Racing Association (IDRA) and will see the big name broadcaster bringing comprehensive coverage of competitive UAV racing in the coming years.

“Drone racing gives anyone the ability to fly like a superhero,” says Dr Scot Refsland, chairman of the IDRA. “Because everyone can experience the thrill of racing as if they were sitting in the drone cockpit, the sport is skyrocketing. To go from a first ever, US national drone race to partnering with ESPN for international distribution in eight months is truly a sign of great things ahead.”

The first of these events will be the US National Drone Racing Championship, which will take place at Governor's Island, New York between 5-7 August. The prestigious event will feature multiple races and exhibitions, as well as the chance to witness drone pros battling to be crowned the fastest drone pilot in the US.

Via: IDRA

