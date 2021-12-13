Don't buy an Asus VivoBook, but this ZenBook at £200 off at Currys instead

T3 knows a thing or two about top-rated laptops as we're constantly ranking and rating the best laptops, best lightweight laptops and best 2-in-1 laptops.

Which is why this cracking deal over in the Currys Christmas sale caught our attention. That's because it's on the well-rated Asus ZenBook 14-inch laptop, which comes here with a free upgrade to Windows 11, for £200 less than normal.

View the Asus ZenBook 14 laptop deal now at Currys

That's a £200 price cut on a laptop that is just the ideal upgrade for anyone looking for a lightweight, powerful and stylish portable computer to use in 2022 and beyond.

What we particularly like about this Windows 11 system is that it delivers a truly remarkable battery life, capable of running for 22 hours straight on a single charge. That makes it properly all-day useable for work and entertainment, which with more people having to work flexibly than ever before is really welcome.

Here's the full details of the laptop discount:

Asus ZenBook UX425EA 14" Laptop: was £699, now £499 at Currys Asus ZenBook UX425EA 14" Laptop: was £699, now £499 at Currys

A huge £200 saving means this sleek, powerful and highly portable Asus ZenBook is retailing for £499 now in the Currys Christmas sale. The system comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 14-inch Full HD display, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a free operating system upgrade to Windows 11. The battery life runs an astonishing 22 hours on a single charge, too.

Another thing that helps this system stand out is that it comes with an IR webcam that is compatible with Windows Hello. This means you can log into the laptop with face biometrics instead of having to type a password each time. The webcam also means this system is perfectly equipped to deal with any virtual video meeting needed for work, as well as catching up with friends on a video call.

We think this is a great Christmas gift for anyone currently looking for a laptop upgrade. The only area where this system doesn't deliver is in terms of gaming. This is a system for general use, work and entertainment. As such, if you need gaming capabilities then be sure to also check out T3's best gaming laptops guide.

If you like the idea of a new portable computer but would actually prefer to use Google's Chrome OS then consider one of the best Chromebooks. These systems are designed to be used online with Google's G-Suite of applications such as GMAIL, GDOCS and Google Calendar. We think the best cheap Chromebook is another Asus system, the C523 Chromebook.

Today's best prices on the Asus C523 Chromebook can be viewed below: