Do NOT miss LG's cheapest ever OLED TV in this Cyber Monday deal

If you've been holding out for the best Cyber Monday deals before pulling a trigger on buying one of the best OLED TVs, than you may have just been rewarded, because the 48-inch LG A1 is now the cheapest price it's ever been.

• LG A1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £999, now £765

The LG A1 is a new model for 2021, and it's the most budget-friendly OLED TV that LG has made to date. You still get the stunning screen quality that OLED is famed for – including per-pixel lighting for astounding contrast – and a slim design, but without next-gen connectivity features or as advanced processing as the more expensive LG C1.

That trade-off works great if you're not into next-gen gaming, because it means you can get an OLED that looks wonderful in movies and TV for a lot less – the saving is enough to add one of the best soundbars, in fact.

LG A1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £999, now £765 at Very.co.uk LG A1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £999, now £765 at Very.co.uk

Save £235 on this wallet-friendly 4K OLED TV. This TV had already been reduced to £799, but now an extra discount means it's the cheapest price we've EVER seen it for. LG's a7 Gen4 processor makes everything look great, and you get the nuanced, precise image quality of OLED, plus a great smart TV platform.

This TV has already sold out at some online retailers, but at the time of writing, Very.co.uk still has stock for this price – there's a good chance it won't last long, so if you're think of buying, don't hang around long!

If you have the space, you should also consider the 55-inch version of this TV, which is only £34 more for all that extra screen real estate – check out the LG A1 55-inch for £799 instead of £1,099.