DJI Mavic Air 2S drone deal: BIG price drop and last chance to grab a Smart Controller

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

All the focus at the moment might be on the imminent DJI Mini 3 Pro release, but right now DJI is running some excellent deals on a number of drones in its current lineup. Our pick of the bunch is the major price drop on the DJI Air 2S Fly More Bundle with smart controller. It'll usually set you back £1,559, but right now the price has been slashed to £1,339. The deal is scheduled to end on 19 May.

This particular model is sitting right at the top of our best drone guide, and we awarded it a full five stars in our DJI Air 2S review, calling it "a true game-changer" and "the ultimate camera drone". The offer is on the Fly More combo, which is a bundle option DJI offers with all of its drones. It includes incredibly handy extras such as additional propellers, spare batteries, a shoulder bag and an ND filters set to open up more creative shooting options. We'd always recommend going for the Fly More option if you can afford it.

It also includes the Smart Controller, which has actually been discontinued by DJI (perhaps the reason why this bundle has been discounted in the first place), so if you want one, here's your chance. The main point of difference is that this controller has a 5.5-inch built-in screen, designed to produce clear, bright images, along with intuitive controls.

DJI Air 2S Fly More w/ Smart Controller| was £1,599, now £1,339 at DJI (save £260)

Head straight to DJI to snap up the Air 2S, with 1-inch CMOS sensor, 5.4k video, and 4-way obstacle detection, with £260 off in the May sale. This one includes the Smart Controller, with bright and clear 5.5", 1080p integrated screen, as well as the extra batteries, propellors and bag you'll find in the Fly More bundle.

Deal ends 19 May

There's also £90 off the DJI Action 2 Dual Screen combo – one of the best GoPro alternatives around (read our DJI Action 2 review for more info), and a big price cut on the DJI FPV, if you fancy exploring the thrills of first-person flight.