Disney Plus previews new exciting line-up of 2022/23 shows and movies

Anyone subscribed to Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland are in for a treat with the streaming platform providing a preview of the many new exclusive shows and movies arriving in 2022 and 2023.

Headlining the upcoming swathe of content is The Patient, a new psychological thriller limited series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson. Additionally, Fleishman is in Trouble will star Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzie Caplan and Adam Brody based on the New York Times bestselling novel. Kumail Nanjiani will then star in an eight-part limited drama series, Welcome to Chippendales.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's venture into the world of football will arrive on Disney Plus in August with the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham". The story of Mike Tyson's boxing career and controversial life will then make its way to the platform in Mike, made by the team behind I, Tonya. Aubrey Plaza and Danny DeVito's new adult animated series called Little Demon will join later too.

Jeff Bridges will star in an adaptation of the bestselling novel, The Old Man, while Rebecca Rittenhouse will lead a new rom-com series about a woman who gets psychic powers in Maggie. Next to this, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth will see the Thor actor front a National Geographic original series where he "discovers the full potential of the human body".

Sticking with National Geographic and new documentaries Dance with Derek Hough, Farming is Life with Indy Srinath and Extraordinary Birder starring Christian Cooper are now all in the works.

Furthermore, seven new UK original series will be coming to Disney Plus including the new action-thriller romance Wedding Season, new comedy Extraordinary about Jen who lives in a world where everyone has superpowers except her, as well as The Ballad of Renegade Nell, a new swashbuckling adventure from BAFTA-award winning writer Sally Wainwright.

David Beckham's Save Our Squad docuseries will see the former Manchester United and England player help mentor struggling young grassroots football teams. Gemma Arterton, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Niamh Algar and Eddie Izzard make up the ensemble cast for Culprits, a dark comedy series about the aftermath of Heist. Alongside this, Richard E. Grand and Shazad Latif will tell the story of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine in Nautilus, while the classic British film The Full Monty will receive a new limited series.

New series of Taika Waititi's comedy-drama Reservations Dogs and American Horror Stories is set to debut as well. The third season of Solar Opposites from the creators of Rick and Morty will also premiere on July 13th, 2022.

Moving onto movies, the dark fantasy action-comedy, The Princess, starring Joey Kind will hit Disney Plus at the start of July with Zoey Deutsch's satire Not Okay will arrive on July 29th, 2022. Prey, a new entry into the Predator franchise by Dan Trachtenberg, will lead August's offerings, with Rosaline starring Kaitlyn Denver also confirmed to be heading to the platform. The movie is said to provide a comedic twist on the classic Romeo & Juliet narrative.

The full list of new shows and movies can be found below:

A Disney Plus (opens in new tab) subscription costs $7.99 / £7.99 / A$11.99 per month or you can save 15% by opting for an annual subscription, which is priced at $79.99 / £79.90 / A$119.99 a year.