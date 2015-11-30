Diseases could be switched off by new 'gene editing' innovation

Fighting disease with gene alteration is nothing new, but can it really eradicate them altogether?

By

That's the question driving a research project led Charis Himeda from the University of Massachusetts Medical School which aims to pave the way for genetic modification at a cellular level.

The paper, which was recently published in the high profile science journal Nature, believes diseases can be targeted and effectively cured by a new process known as Clusters of Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (or CRISPR). For instance, the team behind the paper believe diseases such as facial muscular dystrophy can be nulified by replacing the offending gene with a benign one.

Of course, the ideas behind the paper remain firmly theoretical, and there's no gauruntee the process will cure every illness its used on (it was only 50% successful) but Himeda believes it's a bona fide step in the right direction for developing cures for the world's most prevelant diseases. “I think progress for any disease is really progress for all diseases, because a lot of these therapies and technologies are going to turn out to be broadly applicable,” she comments.

Via: Nature

Why not check out: Military medics can now practice with surgeon simulations

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.