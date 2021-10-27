Dell XPS desktop provides next-gen power for gamers and creatives

The Dell XPS desktop is all about performance and features the latest next-gen processors to make it the ideal choice for creatives and gamers. While laptops are handy for a portable solution, the physical size of desktops make them more suited to serious power.

With a 27.1-liter volume, this new XPS desktop is considerable deeper than its predecessor, making room for more graphics power and increased airflow. It also comes with an option for liquid cooling instead of a regular heat sync.

With a starting price of $919 (£669), there’s a choice of three 12th generation Intel Core processors, from the i5-12600K up to the i9-12900K. Memory can be configured up to 128GB and the storage options include both SSD and 7200 RPM SATA drives to a total of 4TB, though there’s room for two of each.

Dell XPS desktop (8950) available in Night Sky or Platinum Silver (Image credit: Dell)

The graphics options are equally vast, from the simple Intel UHD up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and the AMD Radeon RX6900 XT. With the 750W platinum power supply, it can support up to 350W graphics. There’s also Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and 10/100/1000 ethernet onboard and 7.1 channel audio.

Gamers may also consider the new Alienware Aurora desktops, which offer similar specs. However, the XPS options are likely to be more popular with photo and video editors, or those who prefer a subtle design aesthetic.

The Dell XPS desktop (8950) is available later this fall in a choice of Night Sky (black) or Platinum Silver. The Alienware Aurora R13 and Ryzen Edition R14 desktops are available now in the US, priced from $1,249.99.