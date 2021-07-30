Cyclists: get a new Hump waterproof jacket for just £10 NOW

If you are into cycling at all, you probably know Hump. Like Muc-off with its 'punky' cleaning spray, Hump has one product that is absolutely omnipresent: the backpack cover that bears their name and arrow design. However, it now also makes a full range of cycling apparel and, more importantly, Freewheel.com has some absolutely killer deals on them.
Get a load of this: any Hump waterproof jacket or over trousers can be had for just £10 until Sunday or until stocks run out. Ten quid! At that price, we are deep into 'you might as well get one' territory, whether it's as a spare or your first jacket purchase, because you have just got into cycling, in a post-lockdown bid to get fit and save the planet.
This is part of a larger Freewheel sale that includes numerous bargains on bikes, shoes, clothing, accessories and components.
Turbo trainers use magnetic, fluid or electro resistance to imitate real-world scenarios indoors. Many of the cheap turbo trainer deals below are compatible with apps such as the Tacx Cycling app or the Bkool Simulator. You can cycle on world-famous tracks and get ready for the next season, whenever it may be.
To be honest, after using a turbo trainer, you might just end up preferring indoor training over near-life experiences on the main road, dodging lorries and potholes.
Top picks from Freewheel's Hump clothing sale
Hump Signal jacket (men's) | Sale price £10 |
Was £69 | Save £59 at Freewheel
Described as a 'versatile hooded jacket for the urban rider', this comes in sexy black, safe yellow and blue. All colour schemes incorporate huge reflective chevrons for visibility on the road – the zipper is reflective too. Fully waterproof and tape seamed with a hood, the Signal is also reasonably stylish – even the yellow one doesn't make you look too much like a lollypop man. Deal ends SundayView Deal
Hump Signal jacket (women's) | Sale price £10 | Was £69 | Save £59 at Freewheel
You can get the same great deal on the women's Signal jacket until Sunday. Colour choices here are blue, yellow and 'pink glo'. Deal ends Sunday
- There are deals on 5 styles of Hump waterproof and showerproof jackets in all. They are all reduced to £10 saving you up to £59 depending on the type you go for
HUMP Spark Men's Trousers | Sale price £10 |
Was £49 | Save £39
Complete your weather-proof Hump cycling outfit with this pair of sturdy over-trousers. Like the jackets they're made from fully waterproof fabric with taped seams. Breathability is helped by an internal mesh lining. Oh and there's also a fully waterproof pocket. Deal ends SundayView Deal
HUMP Spark Women's Trousers | Sale price £10 |
Was £49 | Save £39
As above but in women's sizes. Any colour you like so long as it's black – or more dark grey, really. Deal ends SundayView Deal
- Shop the whole Hump sale at Freewheel
- Shop the whole Freewheel clearance sale with savings up to £1,500
Top cycling guides from T3
- Best road bike: serious but affordable carbon and steel bicycles
- Best electric bike: take on commuting with ease
- The best cycling jerseys: ride in comfort throughout the year