Cyber Monday deal cuts £550 off the Sage Barista Touch Impress coffee machine

The best Cyber Monday deals are officially live today, and we’re seeing huge discounts on TVs, gaming headsets, coffee machines and much more.

If you take coffee seriously and want to try your hand at making barista-style drinks, the Sage Barista Touch Impress is the best bean-to-cup coffee machine on the market right now. Having only been released this year, the Sage Barista Touch Impress is now better than half price in this Cyber Monday deal from eBay.

View the Sage Barista Touch Impress deal

Originally priced at £1,049.95, the Sage Barista Touch Impress is now just £499.99, saving shoppers £549.96 on this premium bean to cup coffee machine. This 52% discount is pretty massive and this deal from eBay is in high demand so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on the Sage Barista Touch Impress.

The Sage Barista Touch Impress creates delicious coffee and hot drinks with its easy-to-use touch screen interface. It has a built-in bean hopper and grinder, Auto MilQ settings to cater to different milk types and an attractive design that will look beautiful in any kitchen. See the Sage Barista Touch Impress review for more details.

This Cyber Monday deal on the Sage Barista Touch Impress is from eBay and the machine itself has been given a ‘Used’ condition. In the description, it states that the item has been used previously and while it may have some signs of cosmetic wear, it’s fully operational and functions as intended.

To view the Sage Barista Touch Impress deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Cyber Monday offers on this bean to cup coffee machine.

Sage Barista Touch Impress Coffee Espresso Machine: was £1,049.95 , now £499.99 at eBay

Get 52% off the Sage Barista Touch Impress in the eBay Cyber Monday sale. Now under £500, this bean to cup coffee machine has multiple preset coffee programmes, so you can make lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, café cremas and much more. For more control, you can customise every aspect of your drink, including grind, pressure and milk for personalised coffee every time.

If you don’t want a used version of the Sage Barista Touch Impress, you can find this machine with up to £249 off at Amazon and John Lewis. With both deals, you can claim up to £200 cashback with a Beanz coffee subscription when you purchase it with a Sage coffee machine – take a look at the latest offers below.

Sage Barista Touch Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: was £1,049.95 , now £800 at John Lewis

Get 23% off the Sage Barista Touch in the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale. It has 9 bar extraction pressure, a ThermoJet heating system, Auto MilQ hands-free microfoam and a sleek interface. This deal is available in the Black Truffle colourway.