Currys pips Amazon Prime Day to the post with a dazzling Krups Nespresso pod coffee machine deal

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s mega Nespresso Magimix CitiZ Coffee Machine deal, Curry’s has another offer that also pre-empts Amazon Prime Day goodies. The Nespresso by Krups CitiZ XN740B40 Coffee Machine is another item from the slightly mysterious sounding Currys Black Tag sale.



However, there’s nothing mysterious about the Nespresso by Krups CitiZ XN740B40 Coffee Machine. It’s purpose is to provide you with lots of good coffee, which it does with minimal effort required from yourself. It's a breeze to use.

This quick and easy to appliance is swift at heating up and, thanks to the fact that it’s a slimline number, you can find a home for it just about anywhere there’s a power socket.

• NESPRESSO by Krups CitiZ XN740B40 Coffee Machine at Currys. Was £129.99, save £40.99 If you’re after an awesome deal then The Nespresso by Krups CitiZ XN740B40 Coffee Machine represents great value. While this slick and stylish appliance is good on the eye the real value comes from that specification. There’s plenty of coffee-making pressure from the 19 bar pump and 1 litre water tank capacity. You also get an LED display, while two programs cover the coffee front with espresso or lungo options. If you like a milky cappuccino or latte then the machine can accommodate that too. Keeping the unit nice and shiny is straightforward thanks to its wipe-clean finish, plus there’s an auto shut-off so the unit powers down when you’re not in need of any more shots of the black stuff.

If you don't mind having to shell out for replacement pods, especially if you’ve got a never ending thirst for premium brews, then the Nespresso by Krups CitiZ XN740B40 Coffee Machine is a must-have purchase. It’s got a 10 capsule container to keep the brews coming as and when you want them too.

