Currys brews up trouble for Amazon Prime Day with over £40 off this great Nespresso coffee machine

If you love good coffee and great deals, you might be thinking of waiting for Amazon Prime Day, but Currys has pre-empted that with one of its regular Nespresso machine deals as part of its ominous-sounding Currys Black Tag sale.

The Nespresso Magimix CitiZ Coffee Machine is a near perfect solution if you like coffee and stylish things but dislike faff and… non-stylish things, and rustles up barista-grade espresso in under a minute.

•Magimix Nespresso CitiZ £89 at Currys. Was £129.99, save £40.99

NESPRESSO by Magimix CitiZ Coffee Machine | £89 | Was £129.99 | Save £40.99 With the Magimix CitiZ Coffee Machine's rapid heating, you can go from a standing start to steaming hot coffee in just 25 seconds. The 19 bar pump serves up Espresso or Lungo at the press of a dedicated button. Each can be programmed to deliver exactly the amount you want – we’re all super-choosy about how we get our coffee, so this is undeniably handy. Automatic turn-off powers the unit down after 9 minutes of inactivity. You see knock-down Nespressos all the time, but at just £89, this is something of a steal.

The Magimix CitiZ is compact, so works in any space. Its styling is simple but looks more than acceptable on your kitchen worktop, with black and white versions available, so it should work with any kind of décor.

Having bagged a Red Dot Design Award, Magimix CitiZ has the backing of people who know what makes a decent machine in terms of ease of use. It's a dream come true for anyone who gets mildly irritated when faced with much more than an On/Off button, of a morning. So, it’s bye bye stress, hello great coffee then!

Oh, and this also gets an 'A' energy rating, by the way. One rapid-fire shot of coffee from your pod device and you’ll be energised yourself, and on your way…

