Currys Black Friday 4K TV deals: our picks of top deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Currys' Black Friday deals have officially started, despite Black Friday technically coming at the end of the month. But with the TV deals we're seeing already, there's no need to wait for the 'real' day – there's a huge range of discounts, and they include some majorly tempting sets from big names, including LG and Philips OLED TVs, Samsung QLEDs, and mid-range and budget buys from the likes of Sony, TCL and Hisense. You can browse all of the TV deals at the link below, or we'll pick out our specific faves if you read on.

The headline offer is the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen for an LG OLED. And sticking with OLED for a moment, the five-star LG C1 48-inch is also under £1000 for the first time ever, or you can get the 55-inch Philips OLED805 for £999 too.

If you're looking for smaller and cheaper TVs, there are some great deals there too. There's a 32-inch TCL TV with Roku smart TV software, which means its as easy to use and packed with streaming services as any elite TV, but it costs just £159 now. There's also a 40-inch JVC TV with Amazon's Fire TV smart software, which again is so easy to use but offers every major streaming services, and that's now £279. And the five-star Samsung AU9000 43-inch is the best image quality you can get from its TVs outside of the more expensive QLED models, and now is just £449.

If you want a gaming TV with HDMI 2.1 connections that ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the Sony X85J is now the cheapest option on the market, and the 43-inch version is just £699 at Currys. And if you want something with unparalleled HDR performance for the price, the 55-inch Samsung Q94A is now £1,299 – and it's a hell of a TV for that price. It offers essentially the same picture quality as the Samsung Q95A, but without the fancy One Connect box.

Image LG A1 48-inch OLED TV: was £799, now £999 at Currys

The LG A1 is a 4K OLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR, and LG's a7 processor – meaning that it features a panel with glorious colours and nuanced HDR, but just doesn't have as much brightness or as advanced processing as LG's more expensive models. With £200 off, if offers glorious quality for the price. In fact, this is the cheapest OLED TV LG has ever offered thanks to this discount. View Deal

Image LG C1 48-inch OLED TV: was £1,199, now £999 at Currys

This is LG's super-popular blockbuster OLED TV of 2021. You get excellent 4K image quality, the highest-end image processing, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for future-proofing. At £200 off, this is the cheapest it's EVER been. View Deal

Image Philips 55-inch OLED805: was £1,299, now £999 at Currys

This 4K OLED TV delivers punchy colours, sharp Ultra HD detail and rich HDR – and bring Philips' unique Ambilight tech, which makes the image feel even more immersive. The £300 saving here brings big-screen OLED for a small price. View Deal

Image TCL 32-inch Roku TV: was £229, now £159 at Currys

This 32-inch TV gives you HD images for a low price, but comes with all the latest smart TV features. The Roku software is easy to use, and supports every major streaming service, plus Apple AirPlay 2. With £70 off its normal price, it's a true bargain. View Deal

Image JVC Fire TV Edition 40-inch Full HD TV: was £329, now £279 at Currys

This TV doesn't have 4K resolution (it's 1920x1080, Full HD), but it does have new and fancy smart TV software in the form of Amazon's Fire TV system. It's very easy to use, thanks partly to working with Alexa. If you want a super-slick TV with £51 off, and don't mind the resolution, this is ideal. View Deal

Image Samsung AU9000 43-inch 4K TV: was £549, now £449

Save £100 on one of the best cheap TVs around – we have this model five stars in our Samsung AU9000 review. You get rich colours, detailed 4K image quality, impressive contrast, and Samsung's great smart TV software. View Deal

Image Sony X85J 43-inch 4K TV: was £829, now £699

£130 off this mid-range 4K TV from Sony makes it a really great price for gaming fans in particular, because it's the cheapest set around with HDMI 2.1 support, including 4K 120Hz. It's also a great TV for movies, including Dolby Vision HDR support, and the Google TV software is smooth and slick, too. View Deal