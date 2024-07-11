Cool deal spotted: my favourite Lumi Ice Bath is less than £120, but it won’t last

Dunking yourself into an ice bath isn’t a new trend by any means, but it seems to be having a moment again and I have unapologetically jumped on the bandwagon. Lifting weights four times a week can leave me with serious DOMS, but cold water immersion has been shown to speed up muscle recovery (as well as boost your mood, improve sleep and it has anti-inflammatory benefits).

The ice bath that you’ve probably seen everywhere is the Lumi Ice Bath. Why? Because it’s actually affordable, portable, and takes up minimal space. The one I use is the Lumi Recovery Max Ice Bath and right now you can save 34% off it as Amazon reduced it from £175 to £115 in this early Prime Day deal.

Lumi Recovery Max Ice Bath: was £175, now £115 Improve muscle recovery, reduce inflammation and increase your mental alertness with this fairly sized Lumi Ice Bath. Save £60 off when you buy it now!

That's £60 off, which is a pretty healthy saving, especially as it's one of Lumi's larger, portable ice baths. Alongside the ice bath you'll also get a Lumi thermometer, an all-weather cover (to protect the water from leaves and bugs), a thermo lid cover and a rolltop dry bag for your clothes — so quite the stash!

I've been using my Lumi Ice Bath for a good three months now and I feel like it's made such a difference, both physically and mentally. I'll use it on rest days or early in the morning (as an expert shared you shouldn't use it immediately after training if hypertrophy is your goal). I only sit in there for three to four minutes, but as soon as I get out I feel more alert (naturally) and my DOMS has basically non-existent. Plus, it's a great way to start your day.

Even if you think the novelty may wear off and you may not use an ice bath all the time, at this price I'd say it's worth it, and you can use it anytime in the year too. I've never seen the Lumi Ice Bath this cheap either, so make sure you snap it up while you can!