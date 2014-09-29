Clove opens up UK pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

Worried you might miss out on Sammy's screen-bending smartphone extravaganza? Clove's got you covered...

Online retailer Clove has now given the go-ahead for customers thrown down cash on Samsung's Galaxy Note Edge handset.

Last week we heard that the Edge would be a 'limited edition concept', and would probably not be landing in the UK.

Fortunately, Clove says it's going to drag across stock from countries where the device is actually launching, and sell them here in Blighty.

Aside from a few minor changes, the Edge is very much the same as the new Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

The major difference is that the right-hand side of the Edge screen curves, creating a wrap-around display designed for things like notifications.

Clove is tentatively pricing the Edge for £650, including VAT, with the device expected to land some time next month.

The retailer is keen to point out a lock-down on Sammy devices however, which could affect your purchase.

"SInce September 2013, Samsung have implemented a 'region lock' on all new stock," explains Clove.

"For correct operation, this handset should be activated inside one of [the region locked] countries with a SIM card issued for use there."

Clove says the device will work for all member states of the E.E.A, as well as Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the FYROM, Monaco, Montenegro, San marino, Serbia, and Vatican City.

If the device is not listed, Clove says it 'will break the seal on this device and activate it," but only if you give permission during check-out.

The Galaxy Note Edge comes packing a 5.6-in high-def Super AMOLED display, a 2.7GHz quad-core processor, a 16MP rear-snapper, 4G connectivity, and the S-Pen Stylus.

There's also 3GB of RAM built-in, plus a 3.7MP front-facing shooter to boot.

It's also landing with the latest Android 4.4 KitKat operating system installed, giving users access to the entire raft of Google Play store goodies.

Check out Clove's Note Edge pre-order page right here.