Classic horror with 96% score is the videogame adaptation we always wanted

It's pretty clear the powers that be think A Quiet Place has the capacity to become a mega-franchise. Given that the first movie sits on a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, who can blame them?

Along with a prequel coming later this month called A Quiet Place: Day One, we now have confirmation that a game set in the universe is coming. It's called A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, and its first trailer makes it clear that you can expect a terrifying horror story where staying quiet is, very obviously, the most important thing in the world.

We still don't know a vast amount about the game outside of the trailer, though, although it ends by confirming that it'll be out later in 2024 (which is an unusually short turnaround between a first announcement and release).

It looked like it might be a PlayStation exclusive at first, but store listings have now popped up on both Steam and Xbox, confirming that it'll be a multi-platform release. The screenshots attached to those listings also give us a clearer idea of what sort of gameplay we can expect than the trailer, arguably.

For one thing, in many of them (and at the end of the trailer) our main character is clutching what seems to be a sort of decibel reader – a way for players to see how much noise they're making in real-time. After all, the aliens in A Quiet Place locate their prey entirely by sound, making silence the only option.

We can see that we'll use tools like bags of sand to lay down sound-muffling paths enabling safe traversal, but also that there will be plenty of puzzles designed to see if we can make it past obstacles without attention-grabbing spikes of noise. That could make for a really unique playstyle that requires you to pay constant attention to your surroundings to avoid clumsy noises.

The fact that the game is coming to Xbox Series X and S also means that it's definitely not a VR title, something that was surprisingly ambiguous after that first trailer, which doesn't appear to be raw gameplay and involves quite a lot of head movement. That would be an interestingly terrifying turn for a future game perhaps, though.

For now, we'll have to wait for a more precise release date and further trailers to see what the game looks like when someone's actually playing it, but fans of scary gaming experiences certainly have something to look forward to. It's the videogame adaptation we never knew we needed!

As with any blockbuster release, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will doubtless be one to play on the best TV you can get your hands on, so check out our guide for the top picks.