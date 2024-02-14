Circular announces a limited restock of its smart ring – but you'd better be quick!

Want to be among the first to try one of the hottest smart rings on the market? The Circular Slim Ring has recently been offered for pre-order and promptly sold out in a few hours. Now, the company is opening up another batch for pre-order on 14 February 2024.

The Circular Smart Ring's popularity is no surprise. The best smart rings are in high demand, especially since Samsung announced the arrival of its take on the concept, the Samsung Galaxy Ring, in January 2024.

Check the Circular Ring Slim availability here

Circular went down the route of offering small batches of its finger wearable for pre-order to ensure all orders can be fulfilled in April when the Circular Ring Slim is expected to launch.

Other manufacturers, including market leader Oura and the Bengaluru-based Ultrahuman, have plenty of stock of their wearables, so if you're keen on trying a smart ring before April (or miss out on the second round of Circular pre-orders), you can always opt for one of those rings instead.

We reviewed both the Ultrahuman Ring Air and the RingConn Smart Ring recently, the latter of which is the youngest compact to enter the smart ring market. RingConn also seems to have plenty of stock, just like Oura and Ultrahuman.

Nevertheless, if the Circular Ring Slim is the smart ring you need, check the link above for more details. The proposed times by circular of what time they'll open pre-orders are as follows:

CET: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM PST: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM EST: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM GMT: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM AEDT: 5:30 AM (15 February)

For more info on smart rings, check out T3's explainer on what a smart ring is, and our Apple Smart Ring hub.