Christopher Ward C65 Trident Bronze SH21 Limited Edition is the best bronze watch James Bond never wore

The C65 Trident Diver has been UK watch meister Christopher Ward's biggest success of 2018, and now there is a bronze, limited edition version called, logically enough Christopher Ward C65 Trident Bronze SH21 Limited Edition

Rather like the original version, it's a reimagining of a 60s watch, for the half past 007 crowd. Unlike the original, there are only 150 of 'em, and they will cost you: £1,850 or $2110, to be precise.

As well as the upgrade to a bronze casing, there is a date window and a seconds dial

We said the C65 was ever so nice but perhaps a bit busy. But then again we also moaned that there was no date window at 3 o'clock. Christopher Ward was obviously listening to at least one of those complaints as the Bronze is even more busy, and has a date window at 3 o'clock. Now we will know what time of the month we're in, which will save a lot of hassles.

Unlike the original C65, only a blue face is available (no black option).

Curling out a bronze

As the new name subtly hunts, this edition uses Christopher Ward's own Calibre SH21 movement, for "120 hours of chronometer-certified timekeeping when fully wound." It's only the second Cward diving watch to feature the Calibre SH21, and its debut in a 41mm C65 case.

So, about that business – or, as Christopher Ward puts it – "an extra wealth of exquisite bronze detailing". The seconds hand has been banished to a sub-dial – "one of the most traditional of complications" – the baton hands are now gold plated and filled with Old Radium Super-LumiNova, a "vintage-themed lume" that also features on the dial’s indexes and numerals. That's actually the same as the original, but whatever.

On the sub dial, azzuré detailing "reflects light beautifully". Like the first one, it's a wind-up not an automatic, with 150m water-resistance.

The 41mm bronze case employs a familiar mix of brushed and polished surfaces, but unlike the stainless steel of the C65 Trident Diver, the bronze will oxidise and patina uniquely over time as it is exposed to moisture from the air and your skin.

Chronofanatics will note that every Calibre SH21 has been passed by the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres, who test the accuracy of each in a variety of temperatures and positions. It's an accolade that just "6% of Swiss-made movements receive."

It's quite funny that Christopher Ward started out as a brand selling watches with the characteristics of luxury Swiss watches, but for way less money, yet is now selling watches with the characteristics of certain luxury Swiss watch brands… for about the same amount of money. Even so, nice watch.

• Pre-orders are available now, price: £1,850

Christopher Ward C65 Trident Diver: full spec

• Limited edition of 150 pieces with unique engraved serial number

• Movement Calibre SH21 hand-wound chronometer (COSC) with small seconds and date. Swiss made, 27 jewel hand-wound movement with 120-hour power reserve and anti-shock system

Case 41mm bronze C5191 (CuSn6) case with stainless steel high Definition "Trident" motif screw-down backplate with unidirectional aluminium bezel and "Glass box" sapphire crystal. Height 12.5mm. Weight 73g. Lug to lug 47.1mm.

Water resistance 15 ATM (150 metres)

Vibrations 28,800 per hour (4 Hz)

Timing tolerance -4/+6 seconds per day

Strap 22mm vintage oak leather (brown), canvas webbing (blue) or rubber (blue)