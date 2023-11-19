Christopher Nolan classic with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes leaves Prime Video this week

Abracadabra! And just like that a classic Christopher Nolan movie is leaving Amazon Prime Video. You have until the 23rd of November to watch The Prestige before it vanishes forever, and that's not a trick, it really is leaving.

Nolan has directed some of the most acclaimed movies of the 21st century but at first glance, The Prestige seems to stand apart from some of his other works. Instead of the high-concept sci-fi of Tenet and Interstellar or the brutal action of his Dark Knight trilogy, this is a period piece, the story of two warring magicians in Victorian London.

Some of the cast however will not be a shock to Nolan fans. Christian Bale and Michael Caine are both present but they are joined by fellow stars Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johannson and Rebecca Hall, plus an incredible turn from a man who was born to play a magician (but sadly doesn't) David Bowie! If these names (and Nolan's) weren't a measure of the quality of this movie then trust the 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

This story of friendship to rivalry follows the aristocratic illusionist Robert Angier (Jackman) and working-class wizard Alfred Borden (Bale). Torn apart by a tragic accident, they soon start trying to get one other on each other in their jealous pursuit of greatness. A bit of competition is healthy but when your tricks involve catching bullets and life-or-death stunts, then you've gone too far and neither of them emerge smelling of roses.

In real life, magic can sometimes seem uncool, but this movie is dripping in cinematic style and was rightfully Oscar-nominated for both art direction and cinematography. Plus, if your film has David Bowie in it, then it's already passed the coolness test.

Prime Video has a plethora of amazing content but it is also set to lose a brilliant Jessica Chastain movie this month. At least Upload season 3 is amazing and Reacher is coming back soon.