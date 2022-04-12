Cheap wireless earbuds deal sees the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 drop to £99

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We’re getting closer to the Easter bank holiday weekend and this week, we’re seeing tons of retailers Easter and Spring sales kicking off with amazing deals on top tech products. If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of earbuds or headphones, the Spring sales are full of them, including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Very.

We’re always on the lookout for good earbuds deals and we’ve found a great one on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 from Currys. Originally priced at £139, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are now just £99, saving shoppers £40 and taking these premium true wireless earbuds under £100.

View the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal (opens in new tab)

The best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) are some of the hottest audio products on the market, due to their affordability, versatility and effortless listening experience. If you’re an Android user or more specifically a Samsung Galaxy owner, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 should be top of your list.

We’ve rated the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 highly in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review (opens in new tab), mainly because of their sound quality, active noise cancellation and design. The touch controls are also incredibly effective and they sit comfortably in the ear, keeping you immersed in whatever you’re listening to.

To view the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Samsung Galaxy product deals, including an exclusive code for an extra 15% off at Currys.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was £139, now £99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a feature packed pair of true wireless earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will definitely do the trick. They deliver good sound, strong noise cancellation and work seamlessly with other Samsung Galaxy devices. While the battery life and water resistance could be better, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 perform well and this £40 price cut is definitely worth taking advantage of. Available in black and white.

From the Currys Easter sale, there are even more deals on Samsung Galaxy products, specifically on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have also had £40 taken off the price, taking them to under £200.

In addition to its Easter sale, Currys is also offering an extra 15% off on Galaxy Buds products when you use the code SAMSUNG15. For even more discounts from Samsung, check out our Samsung discount codes (opens in new tab) page.