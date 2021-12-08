Cheap telescope deals: this beginner-friendly Celestron scope just got a major price drop

On the hunt for a cheap telescope deal? If you're in the US, you should make a beeline for Walmart, where you can pick up an excellent beginner-friendly telescope from leading brand Celestron for an absolute bargain price. Right now the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit for just $78 rather than the usual $129.95.

Shopping from the UK? You're in luck too: head to Amazon, where the AstroMaster 70AZ is now £104.95 – that's a 19% price drop.

This beginner-friendly scope punches above its price tag even at full price, and with over $50 off, it'd make an excellent holiday gift for anyone hoping to get into astronomy. It's amongst the best telescopes for beginners, by our reckoning.

US – Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit: was $129.95, now $78 at Walmart (save $51) US – Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit: was $129.95, now $78 at Walmart (save $51)

Head to Walmart for a serious price-drop on this Refractor telescope kit, which comes with smartphone adapter and BlueTooth remote. It's designed to be beginner-friendly, and Celestron is one of the very top telescope brands, so you know you're getting a quality product.

UK – Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor telescope: was £129.99, now £104.95 at Amazon UK – Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ refractor telescope: was £129.99, now £104.95 at Amazon

Head to Amazon to pick up this beginners' Refractor telescope for 19% off. It's designed to be easy to pan and point at whatever you're trying to observe, and comes with a pre-assembled tripod with 1.25" steel tube legs, plus coated glass optics for clear, crisp views.

The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ is designed to be easy to use, with no-tool setup and intuitive and smooth controls for accurate pointing. It'll provide you with clear images of the Moon, the rings of Saturn, the Orion Nebula and more, but it can also be used for nature-spotting during the day. There's also a smartphone adapter and Bluetooth remote to let you capture images and video.

Intermediate or confident astronomers should consult our general best telescope guide for some more advanced alternatives, but for keen beginners, this is an excellent starter scope.