Cheap OLED and QLED 4K TV deals don't come much hotter than these Walmart ones. Black Friday… what's that?

Walmart has pulled out all the stops on OLED, QLED and LED 4K TV deals this week. Even the best Black Friday deals will struggle to offer bigger savings. We'll go through some of the other 4K television deals shortly but this is the headline offering.

• Buy Samsung QLED Q60 75-inch 4K TV for $1,498 at Walmart. Was $3,000 – save over $1,500/half price

At less outrageous screen sizes, Samsung's Q60 range offers fantastic value for money. It's 2019 QLED TVs have excellent HDR, are viewable from wide angles and in bright light, and are adept at upscaling HD content, so everything looks impressively detailed, with stunning contrast and brightness.

With this price cut, even the mammoth 75-incher becomes a bargain, but if you want something smaller, you'll also find discounts on the Samsung Q60 QLED 4K HDR TV in its 65-, 55-, 49- and 43-inch forms.

There's also deals to be had on the more upmarket Q70, with over $1,300 off the 75-inch model and further savings on thew following screen sizes: 65-, 55-, and 49-inch. Although the savings here aren't quite as good in percentage terms, you should give them a good look because the Q70 is a big step up from the Q60, with local dimming improving picture quality further, even better peak brightness – great for rooms that get a lot of sunlight or are kept brightly lit – and a more stylish, slimline design.

Samsung Q70 deals range include the 75-inch being slashed from $3,300 to $1,998, while the 65-inch goes from $2,200 to just $1,198.

Sony's Z9F is over $4,000 off and absolutely jaw-dropping thanks to Dolby Vision (Image credit: Sony)

If you're looking for a cheap OLED TV deal, Walmart has those too, in the form of discounts across the Sony A8G OLED range. The sale means that the 55-inch OLED Sony A8G 4K Bravia TV is now under $1,500; the 65-inch is under $2,000.

There are also deals on Sony's Z9F 'Master' range (click on image above) as well as solid savings on three LED Bravia TV ranges: X800, X900 and X950.

• The more high-end (and huge) 85-inch Bravia X850G is $2,298 – was $3,498 – save $1,200

• The more high-end X950G 65-inch is £400 off ( was $1,398 , now under $1,000)

This is part of an enormous pre-Black Friday TV deals bonanza at Walmart, which is a popular US shopping destination that also sells a number of other items. T3 is based in the UK; we do say over here that 'everything is bigger in the USA', and that certainly seems to be the case with TV deals.

These cheap LG OLED TV deals are also still live at Walmart!

LG OLED55C9 | Now $1,596 | Was $2499.99 |Save $903 at Walmart

The C9 offers incredibly cinematic 4K and upscaled HD visuals, supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound, and then cements its appeal with a genius-level smart TV system that makes it easy to find the content you want. It's also excellent at upscaling standard def, and handling of contrast and black levels is way better than what even the best LCD TV can pull off. View Deal

More Walmart TV deals

There are savings on TVs by Sony, Sharp, Samsung and Sceptre – basically any TV brand beginning with 'S'. There are also deals on 4K televisions from Element, LG and Hisense, if you prefer brands that begin with other letters of the alphabet.

The biggest deal in percentage terms is the 75-inch Sceptre U750CV-U. With its price hacked down to $750 from $1,800 that's a saving of 58%, and means each inch of diagonal screen width costs less than 10 bucks.

Why should you buy an LG OLED 4K TV?

LG makes the OLED panels that all other brands use. So while you can quibble over precisely which TV brand you like best, clearly LG has an in-built advantage when it comes to getting the most out of OLED.

As well as the fantastic colour and contrast and 'inifinite' black levels that OLED serves up, LG's 4K UHD TVs also use HDR (high dynamic range) image buffing to create something truly special with compatible films and TV shows from Blu-ray disks, Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and elsewhere.

However, another great thing about LG's TVs is that they do an excellent job of upscaling 1080p HD video without HDR and even good quality standard-def material is scrubbed up to look perfectly passable.

LG's webOS smart TV platform is also arguably the best of the big brands' efforts, making it easy to find TV shows, streamed content and additional sources plugged in via the 4 HDMI sockets. A wealth of apps is available, so you'll never run out of things to watch.

Finally, LG's TVs are very attractive slabs of metal and glass that will grace any living room.

