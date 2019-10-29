Cheap Garmin watch deal: get the top of the range Garmin Forerunner 945 for £50 off

Here at T3, we search the web to bring you the best tech and wearable deals every day, today being no different from the rest. For this Garmin Forerunner 945 deal, for example, we even examined the second page of Google search results. No measures are extreme enough when it comes to delivering top deals.

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 945 multi-sport smartwatch in Black at RunnerInn for £468.45, RRP £519.99, you save £51.54 – 10%

10% might not sound like a proper Black Friday deal yet but Forerunner 945 deals are not easy to come by. Why would Garmin discount it? This top running wearable is sought after as is, even at full price. Having any money off it is a gift for all of us mortals to enjoy.

Let's not forget all the other great Garmin (and Fitbit) offers running at the moment either: head over to Argos for the brilliant Forerunner 235 deal or the even more impressive Forerunner 645 Music deal. Argos also has a Fitbit family bundle deal, where you can get a Fitbit Inspire HR for yourself and a Fitbit Ace 2 for your little one for £119.99.

Garmin Forerunner 945 multi sport smartwatch in Black | Sale price £468.45 | RRP £519.99 | Save £51.54 (10%) at RunnerInn

Not many running watches can be recommended so wholeheartedly as the Garmin Forerunner 945. Using the latest optical sensors Garmin has to offer, the FR 945 can track heart rate with high accuracy. The GPS+GLONASS tracks routes accurately and pick up GPS signal very fast, too. The Garmin Forerunner 945 also has on-board music storage and is Garmin Pay ready too!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 945 multi-sport smartwatch

You can't go wrong with the Garmin Forerunner 945.

On top of doing all the things you'd expect from a multisport smartwatch, the Garmin FR 945 also has integrated GPS, reads heart rate 24/7, has built-in storage for music and supports Garmin Pay too, making it one of the most multifaceted smartwatches out there.

And of course, the battery life is excellent, too: the Forerunner 945 will last up to two weeks in smartwatch mode and will squeeze out 36 hours in GPS mode. It won't happen often that you will have to use the watch without being able to charge it for more than 36 hours, let's face it.

The 1.2" screen has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and is bright enough to be read in all light conditions. If you ever used a Garmin watch before, you know that their user friendliness is second to none, and the FR 945 is no different.

Get this brilliant watch for cheaper at RunnerInn today!

