Cheap electric shaver deal sees the Philips Shaver Series 3000 drop to just £49

If you’re in the market for a new electric shaver, Philips is the world’s top brand when it comes to electric shaving. With models for every skin and hair type, Philips’ electric shavers deliver close, gentle and professional results, from the 1000 series all the way up to the 9000 Prestige.

The Philips Shaver Series 3000 is a great wet and dry electric shaver and we’ve found it at its lowest ever price at Amazon. Originally priced at £129.99, the Philips Shaver Series 3000 is now just £49.99, saving shoppers £80 (62%) on this premium electric shaver.

Philips has some of the best electric shavers on the market and the Philips Shaver Series 3000 is no exception. While it might not be the most recent generation, the Philips Shaver Series 3000 is still extremely impressive with its PowerCut blades and Flex Heads.

This is the lowest we’ve ever seen the Philips Shaver Series 3000 drop to so if you’re looking for a cheap deal on an electric shaver, this discount from Amazon is definitely one to take advantage of.

Philips Shaver Series 3000 Dry &amp; Wet Electric Shaver: was £129.99, now £49.99 at Amazon

Philips Shaver Series 3000 Dry & Wet Electric Shaver: was £129.99, now £49.99 at Amazon
The Philips Shaver Series 3000 delivers a close, clean and comfortable shave that’s ideal for all skin and hair types. The set includes the Philips dry and wet electric shaver, a protective cap and travel case for easy storage on the go. This £80 price cut is the cheapest we’ve seen the Philips Shaver Series 3000 since 2020.

Why you should buy the Philips Shaver Series 3000

The Philips Shaver Series 3000 may be a few generations down from the 9000 Prestige, but it offers professional results at an affordable price. This dry and wet electric shaver features 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades which are precision-engineered for a consistent and clean shave.

To help you reach every part of your face, the Philips Shaver Series 3000 comes with flexible heads and a 5D pivot that adapts to the curves of your face. The shaver also comes with a beard trimmer for moustache, beard and sideburn styling.

If you find shaving a little taxing on the hands, the Philips Shaver Series 3000 has an non-slip ergonomic handle for a better and more comfortable grip. It’s also waterproof so you can shave wet or dry depending on your preference. The Philips Shaver Series 3000 is also cordless and charges relatively quickly too.

