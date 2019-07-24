Dyson AM09 deals: Get the cheapest Dyson Hot & Cool fan heater prices

The Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool fan heater has fast become a headliner in the Dyson fan family, but it isn't cheap. That's why we've searched the world's most reputable retailers to find the best Dyson AM09 deals. If you're looking for today’s lowest AM09 prices, anywhere, you're in the right place.

The good news? Because the Dyson AM09 is packed with innovative technology that will heat or cool your home, you can use this fan/heater all year round – so you can kick back, content in the knowledge that you’re not just getting a great Dyson deal on the AM09: you're also getting the best value for money too.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dyson) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Dyson) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Dyson) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Dyson)

The best Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool fan heater prices and deals Specifications Fan type: : cooling, heating Format: desk Dimensions: 59.5 x 15.3 x 11.3 cm Airflow at max setting: 186 l/s Noise level: 64 dB Power: 2000w Weight: 2.68kg RRP: £399.99 Reasons to buy + Jet focus gives concentrated blasts + Cools and heats for year-round use + Space saving and portable Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t purify air like some Dyson fans

Dyson AM09: review in brief

The price of the Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool fan heater might make you wince (although, hey, that's why you're looking at the best Dyson AM09 deals) but it's actually the cheapest Dyson fan you can buy for cooling and heating. And considering the Dyson AM09 sits comfortably within the higher end of at-home tech – this is one of the best fans you can buy – there's a strong case for investment.

The Dyson AM09 is a hot and cool fan heater for year-round use. It comes with ‘Jet Focus’ control – which enables you to narrow the airflow to create a blast of air that you can direct wherever you want. There’s also a handy remote, which lets you switch between hot and cool modes easily, and smoothly pump out air using Dyson’s signature Air Multiplier technology at temperatures between 0 and 37 ̊C.

The remote is curved and magnetised, by the way, so you can store it on the fan heater, making you less likely to lose it. We also like the white and nickel colour options: the Dyson AM09 will fit in nicely to any space.

Like all Dyson fans, the Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool fan heater has a sleek and unobtrusive bladeless design, which makes it safer around children and pets. And happily, it’s wipe-clean – because it does attract dust.

It’s important to note that the Dyson AM09 is a little noisier at higher speeds. That’s normal for a fan, though, and it isn’t oppressively loud by any means. Also, bear in mind that this isn’t an air conditioning unit: it doesn’t produce cold air; rather it moves the air in your room to create a cooling effect – which it’s extremely good at.

The Dyson AM09 is pricey, but its exceptionally good at what it does, and it’s the cheapest way to get Dyson’s innovative cooling and heating tech into your home or office. It’s also great value, because you can use it all year round. We've found more of today’s lowest Dyson AM09 prices, so read on for the best Dyson Hot & Cool deals…