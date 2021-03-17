Cheap Airpods alternative: Amazon Echo Buds are HALF-PRICE today

When Amazon launched the Echo Buds they cost £120, and even then we thought they were a pretty sweet deal. Now they're down to half that original price (their lowest ever) and now we think it's an absolutely irresistible deal. At £59.99 there's nothing that comes close to this kind of value.

And this isn't just a good price either, these are headphones we really liked when we reviewed them and they feature the same noise-cancelling tech you'll find in Bose headphones. You won't get that on Apple's Airpods, and these are much, much cheaper too.

Like Apple's more expensive model the case charges these when they're not in use, which is handy and will also keep these delicate little buds in good condition once you start going places again. Like on a train, remember commuting? These are perfect for that!

Amazon Echo Buds £59.99 | was £119.99 | save £60 Amazon's Echo Buds sound great, are water resistant enough to be suitable for working out with and they offer five hours of listening from a single charge and just 15 minutes will get you up to two hours of play time. The battery case provided also charges them three times, meaning you'll have up to 20 hours use before plugging in to the mains. View Deal

Why you should buy Amazon Echo Buds

(Image credit: Future)

If you're in any doubt about these, check out our review of the Amazon Echo Buds. These earphones feature two premium, balanced armature drivers in each earbud. Amazon claims the driver design is inspired by in-ear monitors used by professional musicians, and they aim to deliver crisp, clear vocals and dynamic bass.

Each earbud has two outer microphones and one inner microphone that work together to reduce ambient noise so Alexa can hear you whether you’re walking to work, on your lunch break, or in a noisy train carriage. Voice control works flawlessly even in noisy environments.

If you need to speak to a family member, or hear the police telling you to go home, you can simply double-tap either earbud to turn Pass-through mode on. This uses the mics to let ambient sound and speech 'pass through' into your ears.

Amazon was already on to a winner with the Echo Buds, by making them cheaper than AirPods in the first place. Considering they are sweat-resistant and incorporate noise cancelling, that made them a great deal even at £120. At under £60, they're even more alluring.

There's an increasing number of high quality true wireless buds around the £90-£100 mark but I'm not sure any of them can beat Echo Buds as an all-round package. Clearly they are a bit lacking in style, but that's not especially important if you can't go outdoors anyway. Audio quality is not mind-blowing, but it's certainly good enough, and on par with any bud in the £100-ish price bracket.