These cheap 4K monitor deals see the superb Samsung U28E590D reduced

Finding the right 4K monitor for your home office, gaming setup, or wherever else is a very important task. Having tested a load to find the best 4K monitors, Samsung's U28E590D is our top budget pick, offering most of the things high-end 4K monitors offer for a lot less cash. And, thanks to these monitor deals, it can currently be picked up for even less money than usual.

Depending on your budget, you can spend practically infinite money on a 4K monitor. Eizo's Coloredge CG319X, for example, starts at over $5,700 and is used by professionals the world over. For the rest of us, something a little more accessible is required and that's where Samsung's model shines.

The U28E590D comes in a 28-inch style, meaning it'll almost certainly fit onto any desk, and has a 16:9 3840 x 2160 resolution. There are two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort onboard, offering easy connectivity for most popular devices.

The response time is just 1 millisecond, making gaming an absolute dream, and Samsung has managed to create 170-degree viewing angles. If you plan on using the U28E590D as a TV replacement, it's absolutely ideal for most living rooms.

The best Samsung U28E590D deals (US)

Samsung U28E590D | 28-inches | 16:9 3840 x 2160

$369.99 $326.36 from Amazon

A good, reliable 4K monitor for under $350 is an absolute steal in our experience and Samsung's U28E590D is no bargain basement 4K monitor either, easily matching up to its (much) more expensive rivals in terms of picture quality, accuracy, and port selection.

The best Samsung U28E590D deals (UK)

Samsung U28E590D | 28-inches | 16:9 3840 x 2160

£335.98 £279.97 from LaptopsDirect

If you're in the UK, LaptopsDirect is offering a nice £56 discount on the U28E590D right now. Whether it's your first, second, or third 4K monitor, we highly recommend the U28E590D, especially at this price. Don't miss out!View Deal

Upgrading your home office setup doesn't have to cost the earth and Samsung's 4K U28E590D proves the point perfectly, offering a high-end 4K monitor experience for a fraction of the price of its rivals.

