Celebrate Star Wars Day with up to 30% off LEGO Star Wars sets

Happy Star Wars Day! Whether you choose to commemorate Star Wars Day (opens in new tab) by rewatching the franchise or treating yourself to some toys or merch, May the Fourth is the best time to celebrate all things Star Wars.

One of the most popular Star Wars collaborations is with LEGO. The best LEGO Star Wars sets (opens in new tab) are ever growing and feature movie-inspired building sets, fun character figurines and intricate buildable toys that replicate the many ships, weapons and scenes in the Star Wars galaxy.

To celebrate May The Fourth, we’ve rounded up the best LEGO Star Wars deals, including up to 30% off models, figurines and scene sets. But keep in mind, you’ll have to be quick as most of these deals will expire tomorrow!

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet: £59.99 , £47.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save 20% on the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet at John Lewis. This helmet building set has 584 pieces and when assembled, it measures 18cm high and 11cm wide, making it a fun display piece.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet Set: £59.99 , £44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now under £45, the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Red 5 Helmet is a fun set aimed at adults. It comes with an integrated stand and nameplate for display purposes, and it’s a great gift for any LEGO or Star Wars fans.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda: £69.99 , £59.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Baby Yoga building toy is too cute to resist and it’s now under £60 at Amazon. Along with Baby Yoga, the set also comes with a gear shift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship which can be placed and posed in its hand.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber Starfighter: £60 , £48 at Argos (opens in new tab)

Recreate The Empire Strikes Back with 20% off the TIE Bomber Starfighter LEGO model. The toy has an openable cockpit, warhead bay with torpedo-dropping functions and stud shooters, as well as Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane and Gonk Droid LEGO figures.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars The Justifier: £149.99 , £119.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £30 on the LEGO Star Wars The Justifier starship at John Lewis. This detailed set consists of 1,022 pieces and 4 minifigures, including petite pistols, handcuffs and knife accessories.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Fighter: £44.99 , £32.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Fighter is now 27% off at Amazon. The X-Wing Fighter is perfect for recreating scenes from the Star Wars series and has plenty of exciting authentic features like the cockpit, retractable landing gear and spring-loaded shooters.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship: £149.99 , £119.99 at Smyths (opens in new tab)

If you fancy a LEGO building challenge, the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship is now 20% off at Smyths. This 1,351 piece set wonderfully recreates the Millennium Falcon, including its ramps, weapons, navigation system and cargo compartments.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama Set: £79.99 , £61.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another 1,000 piece set that’s been given a nice discount is the LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama Set. The building kit comes with Luke Skywalker, Yoga and R2-D2 figures, as well as a plaque that reads: “Do. Or do not. There is no try.”

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room: £90 , £67.50 at Argos (opens in new tab)

A simple buildable scene set for kids, the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room set is now 25% off at Argos. To make it even more exciting, the throne has a pop-up function to eject characters and it also has shaking steps to topple over LEGO figures.